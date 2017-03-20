Less females in vocational schools

Update: 5:54PM TECHNICAL colleges in Fiji are experiencing a decline in the number of female enrolment percentages.
Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj raised a question regarding the
female enrolment percentages.
?Last year we had 63% males, 37% females, this is a substantial number
and this year we have got 34% female students taking up programmes at the
technical colleges,? Mr Reddy said.
Mr Reddy says that the ministry is targeting more female student
enrolments in the coming years through marketing ventures.