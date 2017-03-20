Less females in vocational schools

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:54PM TECHNICAL colleges in Fiji are experiencing a decline in the number of female enrolment percentages.

Member of Parliament Alvick Maharaj raised a question regarding the female enrolment percentages.

?Last year we had 63% males, 37% females, this is a substantial number and this year we have got 34% female students taking up programmes at the technical colleges,? Mr Reddy said.

Mr Reddy says that the ministry is targeting more female student enrolments in the coming years through marketing ventures.