64 teams in Marist 7s

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM ORGANISERS of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s have confirmed that the 64 teams that were previously announced have been placed in their official pools for the tournament.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram made this announcement during the official launching and announcement of the tournament�s first eight pools at the Pacific Energy office in Suva, earlier today.

�The teams that we announced two weeks ago the 64 teams, that still remains, no team has pulled out and all teams have sent in their player�s registration and that�s as it is,� Tikaram said.

He also addressed the issue of how some teams were previously dropped due to their delay in their registrations.