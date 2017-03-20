Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

64 teams in Marist 7s

PENI MUDUNAVONU
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 5:49PM ORGANISERS of the 41st Fiji Bitter Marist 7s have confirmed that the 64 teams that were previously announced have been placed in their official pools for the tournament.

Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram made this announcement during the official launching and announcement of the tournament�s first eight pools at the Pacific Energy office in Suva, earlier today.

�The teams that we announced two weeks ago the 64 teams, that still remains, no team has pulled out and all teams have sent in their player�s registration and that�s as it is,� Tikaram said.

He also addressed the issue of how some teams were previously dropped due to their delay in their registrations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)