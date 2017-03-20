Lelean creates womens rugby history

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM LELEAN Memorial School (LMS) just entered a new chapter in their school�s rich secondary school rugby history books with the introduction of their first-ever girls� rugby team.

Rugby Academy Fiji director and former LMS scholar Seremaia Bai said the formation and fielding of the team really meant a lot to the girls who could now be utilising and exploring their talent in the game of rugby.

�It was a historic date too for us because it was the first time for a girls� rugby team to ever play for Lelean,� Bai said.

�Most of them never played any other sport and they picked up rugby and turned to love it and all the credit goes to the girls who trained hard to keep fit also hopefully by the time we have the secondary school 7s we will be competing in it as well.