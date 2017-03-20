Baber downplays Oscar contract

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:48PM FIJI 7s team head coach Gareth Baber has downplayed any misinformation and rumours concerning Fiji 7s captain Osea Kolinisau�s contract and he also confirmed they would be contracting additional players.

�Oscar has not signed his contract at present but that�s you know up to him and that is entirely up to Oscar,� Baber said.

�I can�t make him sign a contract it was entirely his choice but he was offered a contract.�

His comments on the matter put to rest controversial speculations surrounding Kolinisau�s contract signing.

He said whether players signed the contract that was offered to them was totally up to them.