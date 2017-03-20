Oceans leadership important for Fiji

Update: 5:43PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Parliament it was important for Fiji to take the lead when it came to the protection of its ocean and the livelihood of its people.
Mr Bainimarama said the government would try its best to come up with
answers to remove the wrecked ships from its oceans.
Responding to a question in Parliament by MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu
yesterday, Mr Bainimarama explained why Fiji was co-chairing the first UN
conference on Oceans in June.
"We are pushing for a comprehensive review of our oceans and seas,
we want the full, unfiltered truth revealed to the community of nations and the
top technical agencies and the world's foremost scientists will be there to
determine the scope our oceans have sustained and once equipped with that
knowledge, we can begin acknowledging the role each nation must play in
confronting this crisis," he said.