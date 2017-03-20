Oceans leadership important for Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:43PM PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Parliament it was important for Fiji to take the lead when it came to the protection of its ocean and the livelihood of its people.

Mr Bainimarama said the government would try its best to come up with answers to remove the wrecked ships from its oceans.

Responding to a question in Parliament by MP Mataiasi Niumataiwalu yesterday, Mr Bainimarama explained why Fiji was co-chairing the first UN conference on Oceans in June.

"We are pushing for a comprehensive review of our oceans and seas, we want the full, unfiltered truth revealed to the community of nations and the top technical agencies and the world's foremost scientists will be there to determine the scope our oceans have sustained and once equipped with that knowledge, we can begin acknowledging the role each nation must play in confronting this crisis," he said.