Supermarket supports Hindi music

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 5:42PM SHOP N SAVE Supermarket will continue to sponsor the Best Hindi Song Award at the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards.

This was after they handed over $5,000 towards the event which will take place on May 13.

Shop N Save finance manager, Mohnish Ram said they were proud to be part of an event that motivated artists to grow while providing practical financial support.

"We also strongly believe in corporate social responsibility and as such are able to give back to the community," he said.

"It is through the community's support that the company has been able to rapidly grow and we try to strive to support the development of homegrown talent."

Event coordinator for the FPRA music awards, Seru Serevi said this year they've seen a growing number of Hindi artists coming on board which has been a good development for the music industry.

The applications for the music award nominations will come to a close this week Friday.

Announcements of nominees for the music awards night will take place at Damodar City on April 13.








