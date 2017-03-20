Supermarket supports Hindi music

Update: 5:42PM SHOP N SAVE Supermarket will continue to sponsor the Best Hindi Song Award at the Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards.
This was after they handed over $5,000 towards the event which will take
place on May 13.
Shop N Save finance manager, Mohnish Ram said they were proud to be
part of an event that motivated artists to grow while providing practical
financial support.
"We also strongly believe in corporate social responsibility and as
such are able to give back to the community," he said.
"It is through the community's support that the company has been able
to rapidly grow and we try to strive to support the development of homegrown
talent."
Event coordinator for the FPRA music awards, Seru Serevi said this year
they've seen a growing number of Hindi artists coming on board which has been a
good development for the music industry.
The applications for the music award nominations will come to a close
this week Friday.
Announcements of nominees for the music awards night will take place at
Damodar City on April 13.