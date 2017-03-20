Chand is new MP

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:37PM NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) parliamentarian, Parmod Chand was sworn in as a new member in Parliament today.

In his maiden speech, Mr Chand promised the electorates that he would push for freedom of speech, free media and economic growth.

He said though his term in Parliament would be short, he would do justice to his role as an MP in accordance with the normal parliamentary norms and rules of the House as well as in conformity to the principles and policies of the party.

"Freedom of speech is important for a vibrant democracy as it enables a free flow of information and ideas from the public in making informed decisions."