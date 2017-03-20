Teen charged for defiling another

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:49PM A 17-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with one count of defilement after he was found with a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing.

He will be produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court this afternoon.

ACP Biu Matavou said despite the fact that the victim and the accused were involved in a relationship, it was an offence to be with a person under the age of 18 years without the parent's consent.

"Anyone involved in a relationship could face the possibility of being charged with abduction under the Crimes Decree," he said.