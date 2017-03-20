Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Nausori health centre update

AQELA SUSU
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 4:47PM IT WILL take four to six weeks to complete construction works at the waiting area of the general outpatient department at Nausori Health Centre.

Health Minister, Rosy Akbar made this confirmation in Parliament today after Opposition Parliamentarian, Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki questioned if something could be done address problems faced by patients.

Ro Kiniviliame said about 500 patients wait in makeshift shelters at the health centre every day from the morning till 10pm.

�The waiting area existed the way it was constructed years ago. When I visited the health centre after taking up this portfolio this was a priority,� Ms Akbar said.

�Works has started as of today to improve the waiting area for the outpatient department and I have given four to six weeks for the completion of the waiting area for the general outpatient department.�








