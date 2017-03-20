Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Sigatoka vegetable supply is low

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Monday, March 20, 2017

Update: 3:59PM DO NOT expect vegetable prices to drop anytime soon, says prominent Sigatoka Market vendor Deo Chand.

He said vegetable shortage had led to an increase in prices for most crops.

�Vegetables that used to cost $2 a kg are now selling for up to $6 and, unfortunately, we have to charge the consumers more to regain our cost and make some profit,� he said.

Mr Chand said some growers in the Sigatoka Valley were beginning to show signs of recovery but it could take up to four months before vegetable supply and prices normalise.








