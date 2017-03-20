Happy day accreditation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourism Fiji organised an early morning workout in Nadi to commemorate International Happiness day. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:58PM EARLY birds joined the movement for a happier world by participating in Tourism Fiji's International Day of Happiness celebrations in Nadi this morning.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matt Stoeckel said he was proud to announce an official partnership with the United Nations initiative this year.

"Fiji is the place where happiness finds you and the hospitality extended to its visitors is world renown," he said.

"Tourism Fiji recognizes the synergies with the International Day of Happiness and through this partnership will showcase to the rest of the world what makes Fiji such a happy place."