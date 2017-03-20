Happy day accreditation

Update: 3:58PM EARLY birds joined the movement for a happier world by participating in Tourism Fiji's International Day of Happiness celebrations in Nadi this morning.
Tourism Fiji CEO Matt Stoeckel said he was proud to announce an
official partnership with the United Nations initiative this year.
"Fiji is the place where happiness finds you and the hospitality
extended to its visitors is world renown," he said.
"Tourism Fiji recognizes the synergies with the International Day of
Happiness and through this partnership will showcase to the rest of the world
what makes Fiji such a happy place."