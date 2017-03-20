Fish heads prioritize surveillance

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the 10th meeting of the heads of fisheries departments. Picture: SPC

Update: 3:43PM THERE is an increased need to improve the monitoring, control and surveillance of coastal marine resources.

In addition, there is a need to support the development of laws, policies and regulations to improve sustainable fisheries management.

These were the main consensus at the end of the 10th meeting of the heads of fisheries departments of Pacific Forum member countries.

The high-level meeting, organised annually by the Pacific Community (SPC) was held in Noumea last week, according to a statement from the regional agency.

According to the SPC statement, there were 54 key statements adopted at the end of the meeting and the outcomes document stated "monitoring and surveillance at the local and national levels was also a key common interest."

The SPC said participants had called for SPC?s Oceanic Fisheries Programme's tagging and research work to also cover non-tuna species where possible.

"The four-day meeting acknowledged SPC?s development of draft indicators for progress reporting against outcomes under the New Song for Coastal Fisheries strategy," the statement said.

"The strategy aims to achieve sustainable inshore fisheries, through community-based approaches supporting food security, long-term economic, social and ecological benefits to Pacific Island communities."

The leaders endorsed an SPC proposal for the establishment of a regional coastal fisheries working group to action Forum Leaders directive for the organisation to lead efforts to improve coastal fisheries management.

10th Heads of Fisheries Chair, Luisa Naseri-Sale said they were guardians of resources and "we owe it to our children, our future to work together for the betterment of our region, not only our countries, but our region and our resources."