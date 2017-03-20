Three year old missing at sea

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:04PM A FIBERGLASS speedboat carrying nine passengers including some children capsized near Makogai island in the Lomaiviti waters yesterday.

Still missing are two passengers including a three year old girl while seven others swam ashore yesterday.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said the boat left Waitovu Village on Ovalau early Sunday morning to attend an event on Makogai.

Ms Naisoro said vessels from nearby resorts have joined the force to search for the two still missing.

Comments have been sought from the Ministry of Fisheries to whom the boat belongs.