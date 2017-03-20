TEDxSuva launch

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Merewalesi Nailatikau presents a TEDx Suva complimentary ticket to Clarence Dass one of three winners from this year Social media competition. Picture: SUPPLIED/ TEDx SUVA

THE second TEDxSuva event was officially launched on Saturday and will be held on May 6.

TEDxSuva is a program of local, live talk events produced by volunteer organisers who want to engage their communities and start important conversations.

This year's event will again feature speakers from diverse backgrounds who look to inspire a local and global audience through sharing of ideas and stories from Fiji focused on the theme — An Ocean of Ideas.

TEDxSuva announced Alex Elbourne as the winner of its writing competition and runners-up were Clarence Dass and Nikola Komailevuka.

For his effort, Mr Elbourne won a ticket to the TEDxSuva 2017 and $500 cash prize with the runners-up also receiving a ticket to the event in May.

Mr Elbourne said he was surprised with the win.

" I am very excited to win today. I wasn't expecting to win because of the quality of other entries, but I am grateful for this award," said Mr Elbourne.

He said TEDx was an interesting program and there was always something new to learn.