Villa Maria watch zone

+ Enlarge this image Robert Mafutuna, 77, is assisted by police officers unveil the Villa Maria Settlement Neighbourhood Watch Zone billboard during the launch at Namadi Heights on Saturday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE residents of Villa Maria settlement in Namadi Heights now have a reason to smile after launching of its Community Neighbourhood Watch Zone on Saturday.

In launching the initiative, deputy divisional police commander Southern Juki Chew thanked the community for helping the force establish the watch zone.

"We like to thank the community for working together with us in launching the program. If we work together, we can achieve more," Mr Chew said.

He said it was the first time the force was launching the project in the area.

"To the community, if you help us, we will help you. It is important for residents of this settlement to work together and help each other out."

For 77-year-old Robert Mafutuna, being the oldest person in the area and seeing three generations of his family live in the same settlement, said it was a proud moment for people in the area to provide safety for the residents.

"I am thankful for the support shown by the force and establishing this safety zone. It will help the youths and the young kids to stay away from crime," Mr Mafutuna said.

"Because of this launch, now the residents and the neigbouring people living in the area can now feel safe."

Mr Mafutuna was given the privilege of unveiling the new neighbourhood watch zone billboard.

The settlement has more than 100 residents.