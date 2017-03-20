AOG ends 40-day spiritual revival

/ Front page / News

EIGHTY-three Assemblies of God church pastors in the North ended 40 days of spiritual revival in Bua last week.

Assemblies of God North Presbytery, Reverend Akuila Qalomaiwasa said the revival was in line with the church's plans for the nation this year.

Mr Qalomaiwasa said the revival began last month.

"We had conducted revivals and prayer meetings in all the districts within the province of Bua during the period," he said.

"We now plan to hold a revival in Naduri Village covering the province of Macuata in May. There are also plans to hold a similar revival in the province of Cakaudrove later this year."

Mr Qalomaiwasa said another revival was planned for the district of Wailevu in Cakaudrove.

"It is time for a spiritual revival in the country and people need to prepare their hearts to receive the word of God.

"The revival includes a spiritual cleansing that is held in the villages to settle past differences and set things right for these communities."

This newspaper covered a spiritual cleansing involving village of Bua Lomanikoro, Tiliva and Dalomo who burnt objects used for witchcraft on a pyre at the Lomanikoro village grounds last month.