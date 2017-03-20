The foundation of a village school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Nukuloa Village School. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

YEARS before that, children from Nukuloa Village had to go to Sawaieke to attend school.

They either tracked through the mountains and walked along the coastline or took a traditional canoe to reach school.

On the other hand, children from Levuka Village would go to Vadravadra Village to attend school.

Children from Nukuloa and Levuka villages used to leave their homes on Sunday and return late on Friday.

During the week, they used to live with their relatives in Sawaieke and Vadravadra, staying away from their families in the pursuit of education.

Etika Macedru, 73, an elder from Nukuloa Village, said children normally travel back home on Friday and arrive at night.

The hardship children faced then in the pursuit of education did not go unnoticed by the villagers.

"Village elders of Nukuloa and Levuka saw the struggles of the children travelling to their schools far from the villages and then coming back home only for the weekend," said Mr Macedru.

"And it was also a burden too when they used to go and stay with our relatives in Sawaieke and Vadravadra villages.

"So the elders at that time decided that it was high time to have a school here in Nukuloa."

Mr Macedru said it was probably a coincidence when village elders decided to start a school in the village.

He said just at that time, newly-married couple Timoci and Senimili Gucake returned from Samoa.

Mr Gucake was from Moturiki Island while his wife was from Nukuloa.

When they were leaving Samoa, they intended to start a school upon their return to Fiji.

Their return to Fiji and the decision by elders of Nukuloa and Levuka to start their own school was a coincidence.

Mr Macedru said the school started in 1953 and the couple were the first teachers.

"The school was not recognised by the government then," he said.

"So what happened was that classes were being held at a church in Nukuloa for a week and another week at a church in Levuka.

"The couple knew very little English and Algebra (calculus/mathematics), but whatever they knew was enough."

Mr Macedru said the Divisional Education Officer Eastern then, Luise Jones, toured the Lomaiviti Group in 1954 and stopped over at Gau Island.

He said the village elders showed Mr Jones the proposed site for the village school in Nukuloa which was near the old village site.

But, he said, Mr Jones did not agree on the proposed site.

"Mr Jones then took a walk and he got to a spot between Nukuloa and Levuka villages," he said.

"He saw a good water source there and the land was also perfect so he decided that the school should be constructed there.

"The first classroom was a bure and when Mr Jones returned after one year, he was impressed with the progress of the school.

"Thus, the need arose for the construction of a new school building."

Mr Macedru said a meeting was held and some men were selected to go and work in an estate on Vanua Levu.

He said the farms of these villagers were looked after by those who were not selected to go and work at the estate.

"The men returned after one year with building materials and the construction of a proper Nukuloa Village School began.

"When the school was finally registered by the government, our first head teacher was the former national rugby rep Apenisa Nawalu.

"Today, here in Nukuloa Village, my cousin sister Kasanita and I are the last remaining pioneer students of the school.

"There are some in Levuka and a few others live around the country and some are living abroad."

Mr Macedru said he was not good academically, but he progressed to the next class because of his height.

He left the village school in 1955.

Although he was not a bright student, he later became a bosun on a government shipping vessel.

He recalled sailing extensively in the Pacific and even going as far as North America during his job as a seafarer.

"What we always tell our children is that when you go to school, study with all your heart and give it your best so that you can become successful in life."

Mr Macedru and some former students in Nukuloa and Levuka villages have also formed the Nukuloa Village School Old Scholars Association.

He is the president of the association, which aims to assist in the development of the school.

"We have an old scholars association now and we want to give something back to our school.

"I call on all old scholars and former teachers of the school to assist the school in whichever way they can," said Mr Macedru.

The school currently has 60 students who are looked after by four teachers. 10 students in kindergarten which has a teacher.

People can deposit their contributions in the Nukuloa Village School Kindergarten account at BSP - 8521481.