Club equips girls

Aqela Susu
Monday, March 20, 2017

YOUNG girls should be encouraged to learn about the environment, says Fiji Women's Rights Movement's executive director Nalini Singh.

And in addressing this, the movement's Grow Inspire Relate Lead Succeed (GIRLS) Club organised a day trip around Suva last Saturday to highlight the importance of women in conservation.

Ms Singh said girls were among the most vulnerable to effects of climate change and situations of natural disasters.

"It's critical to empower girls to learn about their environment in order to strengthen existing efforts in conservation," she said.

"The inclusion of their unique perspectives and experiences is an important step to ensure equal participation and stronger national capacity to better manage environmental challenges."

In partnership with Nature Fiji-Mareqeti Viti, the trip was aimed at promoting girls' participation in conservation.

As part of the program, the girls had the opportunity to meet some of the women at the forefront of conservation efforts and discuss their experiences as women working in science and research in Fiji.

The group visited Colo-i-Suva Forest Park and went on a hunt for critters along the Nabukavesi stream as part of a specially designed habitat-organism game that introduced them to the micro-habitats. They also took part in planting endangered sago palms at the Garrick Nature Reserve as part of the one day trip.

Nature Fiji-Mareqeti Viti executive director Nunia Thomas said raising awareness on biodiversity and ecosystems was one of the first steps in helping girls understand their environment and how to protect it.

The excursion was supported by the International Women's Development Agency.








