Music awards boost

Aqela Susu
Monday, March 20, 2017

THE Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) received yet another boost for their annual awards ceremony last week.

This was after Goodman Fielder International (Fiji) Pte Ltd handed over $5000 to assist the association in a show of support for local musicians and composers.

Goodman Fielder general manager Chris Zaayman said the company was proud to be associated with an event that acknowledged artistes for their contribution to the local music industry.

The cash sponsorship will go towards the winner of the Most Popular Music Video category and the overall staging of the FPRA Music Awards.

The nominees for the Most Popular Music Video Award will be announced on Thursday, April 13.

The annual event is scheduled for May 13 at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel.

It is held to acknowledge and present awards to the deserving artistes, composers and musicians of 2016.

A total of 15 award categories will be contested at this year's awards night.








