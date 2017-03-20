Chaudhry: Defer Bill

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party (FLP) wants the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, and the Government to defer consideration of the Electricity Bill 2017 to allow for a fair consultation process.

FLP general secretary/leader Mahendra Chaudhry said reasonable time should be given to members of the public as well as interested institutions and businesses to air their views before the committee.

In a written submission to the committee on Friday, the party registered its concern at the manner in which, it says, the Bill is being rushed through Parliament.

"Another important issue that needs consideration is whether the Bill has been referred to the relevant Standing Committee of the House," said Mr Chaudhry in the party's submission.

"As things stand, it is before the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, obviously the wrong standing committee.

"The Bill deals with matters which lie properly in the domain of economic affairs and should rightly be considered by the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.

"It makes one wonder why it was referred to this committee in the first instance."

Mr Chaudhry said the objective of the Bill was fourfold, firstly to corporatise Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) to operate as a company under the Companies Act and to partially divest its shares to private entities or individuals.

He said the second objective was to remove the regulatory role of FEA or any of its successors in the industry and appoint an independent regulator.

"Third is to permit the minister to enter into agreements as may be required to manage the initial divestment transaction and in each subsequent case achieve the objectives set out in the Act.

"Fourth is to create opportunities for independent power producers to provide electricity thereby improving competition and efficiency in the system operations and wholesale markets."

Mr Chaudhry said the appointment of an independent regulatory authority for the electricity industry had been long overdue and should be proceeded with as quickly as possible.

He submitted that the authority to decide on divestment transactions should not be left to the minister alone and that a more accountable and transparent process be provided for such determinations ultimately requiring parliamentary approval.

The FLP submitted that the Bill's passage in Parliament should be subjected to Standing Order 83 and not Standing Order 51.

"This is to facilitate full debate on the subject matter of the Bill rather than it being restricted to just one hour which is preposterously short, to permit members of the House to fully air their views on this important matter which is of interest to all consumers of electricity," said Mr Chaudhry.

Also, he submitted that the Bill fell properly in the purview of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs and should be considered by that committee.

"This submission may not comply with the unrealistic time lines set by the committee. Nonetheless, the issues concerned are of sufficient critical importance to be brought before the committee and the public at large.

"It is simply a question of whether our Parliament is being taken for granted by the governing party and whether the Opposition parties are really up to it in safeguarding the integrity of our Parliament by effectively opposing and exposing such disturbing developments," Mr Chaudhry said in the written submissions.