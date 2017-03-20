Two road fatalities

/ Front page / News

TWO lives were lost on our roads in the last 48 hours.

An accident along Northern Rd at Nasuku on Ovalau claimed the life of a 32-year-old carpenter of Vatuwaqa at midday last Saturday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the victim was travelling in a vehicle with four others when the accident happened.

"The 24-year-old driver is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road. The vehicle tumbled and the victim was trapped and sustained serious injuries," Ms Naisoro said.

The victim was rushed to the Levuka Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and other four passengers were treated and released.

In another accident, a 12-year-old boy died after he was allegedly hit by a car while trying to escape a dog chase yesterday morning along Vuninokonoko Rd in Navua.

Ms Naisoro confirmed the boy was riding a bike towards Navua Town when a dog ran after him.

It is alleged that in the process, the victim swerved on to the road and was hit by the vehicle.

"The driver also tried to swerve, but could not avoid coming into contact with the victim who was being chased by the dog," she said.

Investigations are continuing.