Biman: Uphold the values and the girmitiyas spirit

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Professor Biman Prasad is flanked by Fiji's High Commissioner to Australia Yogesh Punja, left, and Zarak Khan in Blacktown, Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

NATIONAL Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad has called on Fijians of Indian descent living in Australia to uphold the values and the girmitiyas spirit of their forefathers.

While addressing community members in an event to mark the end of 100 years, after the end of the Indian indentured labour system, Prof Prasad said one must never forget the huge sacrifices the girmitiyas made for the present and future generations.

"My most important message is that the girmitiayas spirit of looking after not just our own, but everyone in the community, must be upheld and extended, irrespective of race or religion," said Prof Prasad in Sydney last Friday.

"We must exemplify it and live it. Our community is Fiji. Many of our people of all ethnicities still live in poverty. They are struggling to make basic ends meet, such as put food on the table, or send children to school. They are despairing.

He also encouraged senior members of the community to carry on this legacy left behind by their forefathers and involve their children.

"We who are more privileged must help them all we can. There is no better way of honouring our forefathers, and carrying on their legacy of building a better Fiji.

"There is no better lesson we can teach our children than to help your fellow human beings — selflessly — just as the girmitiayas sacrificed selflessly for us," he added.