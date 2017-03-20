Program empowers women to earn a living

/ Front page / News

NAVUTOA women in the Yasawa Group have been empowered to earn a living for their families through a food preservation program by World Wide Fund for Nature — Pacific (WWF-Pacific).

The program, which culminated with a week long program at the village, enabled the participants to make scented coconut oil, soap, jam and assorted chips from breadfruit and banana.

Fourteen women participated in the workshop funded by USAID Pacific American Climate Fund program.

Food preservation consultant Api Cegumalua said the project would go a long way in ensuring these women generated income to help support families.

"The soap making is a first for us. We only know that soap is made from coconut and is always white in colour.

"A new technique we have learnt is making coloured soaps and this is simple as adding food colouring in the soap making process. Attractive coloured soap will really appeal to the tourists.

"The available crops are breadfruit, bananas and coconut. We also are focusing on noni as well. We have actually trained the women in processing and preservation techniques. We are looking at making jam from the fruits that we have like papaya and mango.

"The use of coconuts to make virgin oil coconut and soap and even using the flowers they have here as fragrance. They even have sandalwood as well.

"One of the outcomes of this project is to use these products as an income earner for each household and this is what they are really excited about. Now they are making breadfruit chips, virgin coconut oil, and soap and enabling them to sell these products to the tourists that come to the village."

The food preservation is a joint venture between two of WWF-Pacific's current projects.