Uproar at the AGM

+ Enlarge this image Interim Fiji Taxis Association president Harish Chandra after his unanimous election during the 68th Fiji Taxis Association AGM in Nadi yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Taxi Association annual general meeting came to a screeching halt yesterday afternoon after current and former board members broke out into a heated argument over subscription payments and suspended members.

The meeting, which was opened by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, turned into chaos before the AGM was set to begin after 2pm.

The meeting also forced police officers to step in when the verbal argument increased, reaching a point where suspended members were requested to leave the Fun World Hotel premises.

The heated exchange broke out when members were informed that only those who had paid district subscription fees of $200 or individual fees of $20 last year were allowed to attend the meeting.

Suspended executive members Parvin Singh and Mohammed Mustapha were also asked to leave, but the pair refused.

As the exchange continued for over an hour, executive members realised the atmosphere was too hostile for the meeting to proceed.

FTA general secretary Rishi Ram then announced that the meeting had to be postponed.

Meanwhile, a FTA trustee said an interim president had to be appointed.

The members unanimously agreed to appoint Regent Taxis owner Harish Chandra as interim president, as he had been vocal about the current administration's lack of duty to their members.

Mr Chandra said he came prepared for the meeting knowing that executive members had to be removed.

"I had the support of the members, but the current executives were not receiving any support so they tried to abandon the meeting," he said.

"However, the trustee of the association has appointed me as the interim president of the association for the betterment of the association.

"We will call for another annual general meeting and from now on, we will be looking after the interest of the members for the greater good of the association and hopefully we stop all of this nonsense," Mr Chandra said.

General secretary Rishi Ram said members of the board would meet next week and would issue a statement of what transpired yesterday.