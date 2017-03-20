Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

Calls to extend permits to six years

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, March 20, 2017

A GROUP of taxidrivers based at the Nadi International Airport have made an appeal to Government to extend their Public Service Vehicle licence for another six years.

The drivers made the appeal to Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the 68th annual general meeting in Nadi yesterday.

Airport taxidriver Vinod Chandra said PSV permits for more than 20 drivers based at the Nadi International Airport would soon expire.

"We have given our applications for our permits to be renewed and every time we ask they give us an extension of three years. But we want the period to be extended to more than three years," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum urged the drivers to apply for the extension from the Land Transport Authority. He said every taxidriver would have to under go the vetting procedures of the LTA and would receive the extension once they met all of the authority's criteria.

More than 200 taxidrivers from the Western, Northern and Central divisions attended the AGM.








