LAUTOKA City's traffic congestion problem was raised during the National Budget Consultation with Minister for Economy and the, A-G Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

A concerned resident complained about the amount of cars queued along the busy roads of the Sugar City every morning and afternoon. The resident also raised the issue of parking in the city.

Minister agreed the city had a parking and traffic issue.

"Lautoka of course is quite a narrow city if you think about it," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum.

"There are only three main streets that go through the city and that is a problem.

"And you're actually right, we need more car parks available whether it's multi-storey.

"We will definitely look at that in terms of urban planning."

He said the traffic problem was also prevalent in other urban centres including Nadi, Suva and Nausori.