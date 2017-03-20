Festival of colours brightens town spirits

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Hare Krishna devotees celebrate Holi in Labasa Town. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE spirit of Holi was felt through the streets of Labasa as members of the Hare Krishna movement celebrated the religious event in the town's main street over the weekend.

Devotees danced and sung songs while throwing the unmistakable colourful powders over friends and family members who turned up to be part of the celebration. Members of the public watched the joyous occasion, as devotees enjoyed themselves in the town's main street.

Dogoru villager Talei Daunivala said watching the devotees enjoy themselves spread a spirit of joy through the town.

Mrs Daunivala said she had to stop with her shopping to watch the group as they danced and enjoyed themselves.

"Watching them is effective and one just feels like jumping into the celebration and joining the group," she said.

Saivou villager Tomasi Vumaimada said it was the first time he saw such a celebration openly in public.

"I just had to stand still to watch the group who seemed to be enjoying themselves, not giving any thought to shoppers who were busy walking past where they were celebrating," he said.

"It is just interesting to see the various religions and culture we have in our midst," he said.

Meanwhile, International Society for Krishna Consciousness co-ordinator Rashibar Das said Holi was also known as the festival of colours.

Mr Das said the event was held to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.