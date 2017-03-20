Fiji Time: 10:19 PM on Monday 20 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 20, 2017

FIJIANS have been urged to take advantage of scholarship opportunities at the Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) in New Zealand.

A statement from the university's international development scholarships co-ordinator Sera Vatuloka said VUW was New Zealand's globally ranked city university.

Ms Vatuloka said VUW offered globally competitive degree programs to match NZ Pacific Scholarships priority sectors for Fiji in business, finance and economic, education, public sector management, conservation and health.

"These scholarships appeal to individuals wishing to extend themselves, advance their career, change their profession, or simply to experience studying abroad," she said.

"We encourage Fijians to apply for a scholarship through the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to study at VUW.

"We appreciate that making connections is a key aspect of the Fijian way of life and therefore we will be in Fiji on the 20th of March to inform respective Fijian stakeholders about scholarship application processes."

Ms Vatuloka said the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade offered New Zealand Pacific Scholarships to Fijians for postgraduate study.

Applications close at the end of the month.

"At VUY, we are committed to supporting these scholarship recipients, to build on Fijian's leadership capacity and equip individuals with skills and knowledge to benefit Fiji," she said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 55.631452.6314
GBP 0.39280.3848
EUR 0.45460.4426
NZD 0.70280.6698
AUD 0.63820.6132
USD 0.49030.4733

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants
  2. Jobs and living costs
  3. Elegant and passionate
  4. Speed alone not enough
  5. Chaudhry: Defer Bill
  6. Three year old missing at sea
  7. NFP: State fails to tackle issues
  8. Uproar at the AGM
  9. School leavers top roll
  10. 'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  8. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  9. Datt: One party from coalitions Wednesday (15 Mar)
  10. Police seize 300 plants in drug bust Wednesday (15 Mar)