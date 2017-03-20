Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS have been urged to take advantage of scholarship opportunities at the Victoria University of Wellington (VUW) in New Zealand.

A statement from the university's international development scholarships co-ordinator Sera Vatuloka said VUW was New Zealand's globally ranked city university.

Ms Vatuloka said VUW offered globally competitive degree programs to match NZ Pacific Scholarships priority sectors for Fiji in business, finance and economic, education, public sector management, conservation and health.

"These scholarships appeal to individuals wishing to extend themselves, advance their career, change their profession, or simply to experience studying abroad," she said.

"We encourage Fijians to apply for a scholarship through the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to study at VUW.

"We appreciate that making connections is a key aspect of the Fijian way of life and therefore we will be in Fiji on the 20th of March to inform respective Fijian stakeholders about scholarship application processes."

Ms Vatuloka said the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade offered New Zealand Pacific Scholarships to Fijians for postgraduate study.

Applications close at the end of the month.

"At VUY, we are committed to supporting these scholarship recipients, to build on Fijian's leadership capacity and equip individuals with skills and knowledge to benefit Fiji," she said.