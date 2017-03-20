Fiji Time: 10:20 PM on Monday 20 March

School leavers top roll

Luke Rawalai
Monday, March 20, 2017

MAJORITY of those registered within the National Employment Centre from 2010 only had secondary and primary level education.

Speaking during the recent North Employers Forum, Employment Ministry's deputy secretary Vilimone Baledrokadroka said this was an area training providers could take note of.

Mr Baledrokadroka said training institutions needed to consider the type of training they offered.

"From 2010 to 2017 a total of 15,764 people with primary level education were absorbed into the workforce while 14,757 people had secondary level education," he said.

"Those with trade certificate level of education stood at 4646, while those with advanced certificate stood at 4323.

"Diploma graduates made up 3500 of those registered while 2752 of them were degree holders and 33 had master's degree."

Mr Baledrokadroka said since 2010, 5685 people have managed to find permanent employment through the centre.

"Of this, 3221 people found permanent employment through the centre in 2014 which is the highest number of people to do so within the period.

"When employers want to engage with us, we do so through a memorandum of understanding to facilitate the basic conditions under which the engagement will take place for work attaches.

"When we look at the preference of clients registered at the centre, we find that 32 per cent still want to work in Fiji in the formal employment services."

Mr Baledrokadroka said 31 per cent opted to work overseas.

Minister for Employment Jone Usamate said Fiji had a workforce population of 340,000.








