'Reliance on freebies' worries freedom party

+ Enlarge this image Customers shop at a major supermarket in Suva. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) says the country's political landscape and leadership has created a society that "relies on freebies".

Responding to the recent Tebbutt-Times Poll that ranked employment and cost of living as the top pressing personal issues facing Fijians, party leader Jagath Karunaratne said Government should ensure basic food items were provided to the people in a responsible manner.

Mr Karunaratne said it was alarming to see good governance and transparency being polled as the lowest pressing personal issue.

"It is further alarming to see that the majority of the 3 per cent who had shown interest is coming from other ethnicities (19 per cent) and neither from iTaukei (3 per cent) nor from the Fijians of Indian descent (1.5 per cent)," he said about the results.

"It is really shameful that the leadership is taking the society down to the levels of no hope of return.

"We are a nation of diversified value, religious beliefs and principles that must be safeguarded in all aspects of governance to promote a healthy society," Mr Karunaratne claimed.

He said good governance was about inclusiveness, fairness, equal access and equal sharing of benefits across the society while transparency was about ensuring no corruption, no nepotism, no privileged classes and best utilisation of government funds for the benefit of the people.

"These are the very aspects that would assist in a big way in reducing cost of living, providing employment and prosperity across everyone and the nation."