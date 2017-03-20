NFP: State fails to tackle issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prof Biman.Picture: FILE

THE National Federation Party (NFP) says Fijians are groaning with the high cost of living, topped by lack of jobs.

Party leader Professor Biman Prasad said the Tebbutt-Times poll which revealed cost of living and employment were the two pressing problems affecting Fijians, the people's views from the poll results should be a clarion call to the Government.

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research, from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over revealed cost of living was ranked the number one personal issue by 21 per cent of those polled and employment ranked second by 15 per cent of respondents.

"The latest Tebbutt Poll result yet again confirms the failure of the FijiFirst government to alleviate the hardship of its people and reduce the rising cost of living and creating decent employment opportunities for our people," Prof Prasad said.

He said it proved that the reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 9 per cent was a cosmetic exercise because basic food items and prescribed medication, which were VAT free, now attracted VAT.

"Taxes in total are as high as 25 per cent for some products and services. The basket of basic food items consumed three times a day namely rice, cooking oil, tinned fish, flour, tea, powdered milk as well as kerosene has increased."

Prof Prasad said it was no surprise that the cost of living had significantly increased and had over the years pushed many families into poverty.

"Our people, namely young graduates and those under TELS, the first batch of whom will graduate soon, are naturally worried about joining the long and winding queue of those unemployed.

"The government's policy of measuring our job market through advertisements in our newspapers is sheer ridiculousness because very few new jobs are created.

"Most advertisements are looking for job seekers to replace those who have retired, migrated, resigned or passed on."

He claimed an NFP government would restore equality, dignity and justice for all ordinary citizens and was on the road listening to the electorate about these very same issues in order to set a pathway towards this vision.