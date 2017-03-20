Jobs and living costs

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reshi Lata and daughter Payal, 16, sells pineapples along Nokonoko Rd in Suva as they try and meet the cost of living everyday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

FOUR of Fiji's opposition political parties claim the exorbitant cost of living and rising unemployment are a direct result of the ruling party's "failed policies".

Agreeing with the latest Tebbutt-Times Poll results that prioritised cost of living and unemployment as the top pressing personal issues for Fijians, the political parties say the two issues are really putting a lot of pressure on the people.

In response to the poll results conducted in February, the parties — National Federation Party (NFP), Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), Fiji United Freedom Party (FUFP) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) — agreed the ruling FijiFirst had failed to alleviate the hardship of its people.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the poll proved that the reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) to 9 per cent was a cosmetic exercise.

Prof Prasad said the basket of basic food items consumed three times a day such as rice, cooking oil, tinned fish, flour, tea, powdered milk as well as kerosene had increased.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said despite government's "hype and rhetoric of high economic growth in the last seven years and increased allocation to almost all sectors of the economy, particularly infrastructure, education, health, social welfare, law and order among others, the results for the ordinary people of Fiji are appalling".

PDP leader Lynda Tabuya said hiring foreigners for local jobs were affecting the ability for skilled Fijians get a job.

FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne said the culture of "freebies" given to people was not helping and the State needed to ensure that basic food items were available to the people at a reasonable rate.

Questions sent to the FijiFirst party leader, Voreqe Bainimarama and to Fiji Labour Party (FLP) leader, Mahendra Chaudhry for responses remain unanswered.

The Tebbutt-Times poll was conducted from February 4-7 by internationally-accredited world standard market researcher, Tebbutt Research, from a random national sample of 1001 adults 18 years and over revealed cost of living was ranked the number one pressing personal issue by 21 per cent of those polled and employment ranked second by 15 per cent of respondents.