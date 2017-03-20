Elegant and passionate

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reigning Miss World FijiPooja Priyanka. Picture: SUPPLIED

IF you are a confident and elegant young woman who is passionate about representing Fiji at the world stage you can be the next Miss World Fiji.

As nationwide audition for the popular beauty pageant has begun, reigning Miss World Fiji Pooja Priyanka is calling on young women to not miss this lifetime opportunity.

Ms Priyanka said the pageant was a global platform to create awareness on issues.

"I was passionate about representing my country. It was something I wanted to do in a very long time, but it was only when I did the audition that I knew how much I wanted to do and how rewarding the whole experience was in itself," she said.

Miss World Fiji auditions for the Central Division will be held in Suva this Saturday.