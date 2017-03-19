Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Fiji region registers 5.0 magnitude earthquake

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 6:20PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this afternoon in the Fiji region.

The earthquake occurred a little after 3pm at a depth of 517km.

Described as a moderate size earthquake with deep depth, it was located 388km South-southwest from Ono-i-Lau, 542km Southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, and 690km South-southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit of the Department of Mineral Resources has assured that because of the deep depth, this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the region. 








