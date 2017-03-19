Fiji region registers 5.0 magnitude earthquake

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Fiji region this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:20PM A 5.0 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred this afternoon in the Fiji region.

The earthquake occurred a little after 3pm at a depth of 517km.

Described as a moderate size earthquake with deep depth, it was located 388km South-southwest from Ono-i-Lau, 542km Southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, and 690km South-southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit of the Department of Mineral Resources has assured that because of the deep depth, this earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the region.