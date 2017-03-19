Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Heavy rain warning remains in force

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 6:09PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, the northern Lau group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has also maintained its heavy rain alert for northern and eastern Viti Levu, southern Lau and the Lomaiviti group.

It has also maintained the flood alert for low lying areas, small streams and low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for the northern parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

The weather office has forecast a trough of low pressure that lie just north of the country, and was gradually moving southwards onto the group.

Associated cloud and rain will affect the northern and eastern parts of the group. 

The forecast for midnight tomorrow for Vanua Levu, northern Lau group, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands will be occasional rain that will be heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

The weather office has forecast rain to ease from tomorrow and expected to become frequent and heavy again from Tuesday.








