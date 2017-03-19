Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

GOPIO launches Fiji chapter

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 5:13PM THE identity of human groups is something which has remained intact over time, says Minister For Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made the comments while officiating as chief guest at the launch of the Fiji chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO). 

He said every human being was proud of their ethnicity, cultural values and kinship ties.

"This is what binds the individual to their family, community and the global society at large," Mr Reddy said.

Oceania coordinator for GOPIO Suman Kapoor said the organisation's mission was to establish a network of the global Indian community and to monitor and address the interests and concerns of overseas Indian people of Indian origin (PIOs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs).

An estimated 30 million people of Indian origin (NRIs and PIOs) are living outside India. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Stop borrowing money'
  2. AG: Fiji's home ownership rate low
  3. In poverty
  4. Traffic congestion problem raised at consultations
  5. Tilapia farmer receives small business grant
  6. Kidney failure alarm
  7. Govt seeks help
  8. 'Take dengue seriously'
  9. More cash for roads
  10. 60 per cent in informal employment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  9. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)