GOPIO launches Fiji chapter

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy with guests at the launch of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) Suva (Fiji) Chapter at the Fiji Sevashram Sangha in Suva this afternoon. Picture: VISHAAL KUMAR

Update: 5:13PM THE identity of human groups is something which has remained intact over time, says Minister For Education Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He made the comments while officiating as chief guest at the launch of the Fiji chapter of the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

He said every human being was proud of their ethnicity, cultural values and kinship ties.

"This is what binds the individual to their family, community and the global society at large," Mr Reddy said.

Oceania coordinator for GOPIO Suman Kapoor said the organisation's mission was to establish a network of the global Indian community and to monitor and address the interests and concerns of overseas Indian people of Indian origin (PIOs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs).

An estimated 30 million people of Indian origin (NRIs and PIOs) are living outside India.