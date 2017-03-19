Fiji Link appoints new General Manager

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Link's new general manager Athil Narayan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:45PM FIJI'S national airline Fiji Airways has announced the appointment of Athil Narayan as the general manager of its domestic subsidiary, Fiji Link.

Mr Narayan replaces Thomas Robinson who has progressed within the Fiji Airways Group to become its executive general manager Engineering.

Mr Narayan is a seasoned aviation and banking executive previously based in Fiji and New Zealand.

As GM, he will lead the Fiji Link management and team, including pilots and cabin crew.

Fiji Airways Group executive GM for Fiji Link Shaenaz Voss said Mr Narayan joined the company at the right time to carry on the work done by his predecessor.

She said Fiji Link was an integral part of the Fiji Airways Group, not just for their network but for Fijian tourism as well.

"It will continue to play a major part in the development of key local regions for tourism and business, so we wanted to ensure a strong management succession," Ms Voss said.

"Athil's key attention areas will be to review the airline's Twin Otter fleet operation, refocus Fiji Link's brand proposition and bolster the Fiji Link team.

"As part of the group's service culture transformation program, Athil will lead the charge for achieving superior service for Fiji Link."

Fiji Airways managing director and CEO Andre Viljoen said: "I'm pleased to welcome Athil to the Fiji Airways Group management team after receiving final regulatory approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority of Fiji (CAAF)."

"He will be supported by the entire Fiji Airways group to grow the airline's passenger, cargo and charter business."

Mr Narayan started his career with Fiji Airways in 1994 as a graduate trainee.

He holds a Masters degree in Business and Technology from the University of New South Wales, majoring in Aviation Law, Airline Operations and Strategy.

He also has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from the University of the South Pacific. He has held management positions at Fiji Airways, Galileo GDS systems, Telstra Clear and Freedom Air (NZ).

He has senior management experience at Starwood Hotels (Denarau), ANZ, Westpac and Wormald Fire and Security.