Heated argument breaks out at Fiji taxi AGM

+ Enlarge this image A Police officer stands guard at the defunct 68th FTA AGM in Nadi today. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 4:14PM THE Fiji Taxi Association's AGM has been dissolved after a heated exchange broke out between former and current board members.

The argument began after members were informed they were not allowed to attend the meeting if they had not paid their individual and district subscriptions.

The disgruntled drivers were unhappy with the way the meeting was carried out and had asked for an interim administration to be appointed.

FTA general secretary Rishi Ram was forced to cancel the meeting after more than an hour passed and no solution was reached.

Regent taxi owner Harish Chandra was appointed as the interim president.