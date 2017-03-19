Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Heated argument breaks out at Fiji taxi AGM

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 4:14PM THE Fiji Taxi Association's AGM has been dissolved after a heated exchange broke out between former and current board members.

The argument began after members were informed they were not allowed to attend the meeting if they had not paid their individual and district subscriptions.

The disgruntled drivers were unhappy with the way the meeting was carried out and had asked for an interim administration to be appointed.

FTA general secretary Rishi Ram was forced to cancel the meeting after more than an hour passed and no solution was reached.

Regent taxi owner Harish Chandra was appointed as the interim president.








