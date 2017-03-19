Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Carpenter dies in Ovalau road accident

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 4:08PM A 32-YEAR-old carpenter of Vatuwaqa in Suva is the latest road victim following a motor vehicle accident on Ovalau yesterday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the victim was travelling in a vehicle along Northern Road, Nasuku with four others when it was involved in an accident after midday.

"The 24-year-old driver is alleged to have lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road," Ms Naisoro said.

"The vehicle tumbled and the victim was trapped and sustained serious injuries."

He was rushed to the Levuka hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other four passengers were treated and released.








