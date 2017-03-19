Nawaka youths-Police partner on agriculture project

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image DMCP West SP Petero Tuinirarama (in uniform) and Sgt Savenaca Aria (in black and white) look on as youths of Nawaka work on the piece of land for their agriculture project. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:01PM THE youths of Nawaka Village have partnered with the Western Division Community Policing team and have taken on an agricultural project that is anticipated to benefit them a great deal.

The project - the brainchild of Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing Superintendent of Police Petero Tuinirarama and Nawaka native and Sukuna Bowl winning Police team coach Sergeant Savenaca Aria of the Nadi Police Station - was established with the mission to assist those eager youths.

In a Police statement, Sgt Aria said the youths had approached him with their idea so he offered them a four-acre piece of land.

"Following discussions with the Divisional Manager for Community Policing, we decided to help as it would be a means of giving unemployed youths a source of income," he said.

The village in Nadi which is well known for producing some of the country's finest rugby players in the form of Lalai Driu, Semisi Naevo, and while some are pursuing a career in sports, there was a need to address the needs of other youths.

"We want to work with the youths who have no form of employment as they are often the ones who we've seen getting into trouble with the law," said SP Petero.

The youths have started planting Kumala (sweet potatoes) last month and SP Petero said they had a few hotels already lined up to buy their produce.