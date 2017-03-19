Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Nawaka youths-Police partner on agriculture project

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 4:01PM THE youths of Nawaka Village have partnered with the Western Division Community Policing team and have taken on an agricultural project that is anticipated to benefit them a great deal.

The project - the brainchild of Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing Superintendent of Police Petero Tuinirarama and Nawaka native and Sukuna Bowl winning Police team coach Sergeant Savenaca Aria of the Nadi Police Station - was established with the mission to assist those eager youths.

In a Police statement, Sgt Aria said the youths had approached him with their idea so he offered them a four-acre piece of land.

"Following discussions with the Divisional Manager for Community Policing, we decided to help as it would be a means of giving unemployed youths a source of income," he said.

The village in Nadi which is well known for producing some of the country's finest rugby players in the form of Lalai Driu, Semisi  Naevo, and while some are pursuing a career in sports, there was a need to address the needs of other youths. 

"We want to work with the youths who have no form of employment as they are often the ones who we've seen getting into trouble with the law," said SP Petero.

The youths have started planting Kumala (sweet potatoes) last month and SP Petero said they had a few hotels already lined up to buy their produce.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64940.6304
JPY 55.825252.8252
GBP 0.39300.3850
EUR 0.45230.4403
NZD 0.70450.6715
AUD 0.63800.6130
USD 0.48950.4725

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 17th March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Stop borrowing money'
  2. AG: Fiji's home ownership rate low
  3. In poverty
  4. Traffic congestion problem raised at consultations
  5. Tilapia farmer receives small business grant
  6. Kidney failure alarm
  7. Govt seeks help
  8. 'Take dengue seriously'
  9. More cash for roads
  10. 60 per cent in informal employment

Top Stories this Week

  1. Ryan: Fiji 7s is a brand Tuesday (14 Mar)
  2. Man fails to return home after morning run Wednesday (15 Mar)
  3. Silimaibau lives his dream, revives business Monday (13 Mar)
  4. Kolinisau not happy Tuesday (14 Mar)
  5. Bond with love Wednesday (15 Mar)
  6. Accused in $30k theft case claims police assault Wednesday (15 Mar)
  7. Biman: Families feeling the pinch Monday (13 Mar)
  8. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  9. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  10. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)