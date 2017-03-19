Government assists Navua fire victim

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar presents the cheque to Ilovi Talei as part of assistance under the Fire Victims Relief Fund. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:39PM A NAVUA family who lost their home and personal belongings in a fire late last year were assisted under the Fire Victims Relief Fund of the Department of Social Welfare.

The $1000 financial assistance was handed over to the family this week - an assistance that is available to all families who are victims of residential fire.

Recipient Ilovi Talei, 38, of Naitonitoni in Navua acknowledged the kind gesture of the ministry and the visit by the assistant Minister, Veena Bhatnagar and her team.

She said the visit demonstrated the Government's commitment and quick response to assist the needy families in Fiji.

"We have been informed that we will be assisted with funds to help us buy the basic items for our family," Mrs Talei said.

Ms Bhatnagar said losing one's home to a fire was one of the most traumatic experiences any family or person could be subjected to.

"The incidence of house fires is a national problem and a crippling burden for low-income earners. The ministry will also work with stakeholders to try and get assistance to help them rebuild their house," she was quoted saying in a Government statement.

Ms Talei lives with her husband Savenaca Lutua, 42, and their four daughters.

The grant of $1000 is intended to provide immediate relief to affected individuals and families.

The assistance is based on fire assessment reports from the National Fire Authority and the verification carried out by welfare officers.

Ms Bhatmnagar has also called on families to take serious safety measures to protect themselves and their properties against the risk of fires.