Boy dies in fatal accident

AQELA SUSU
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 3:27PM FIJIAN Police now have a driver in their custody and is being questioned following the death of a 12-year-old boy at Vuninokonoko Road in Navua this morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the boy was riding a bike towards Navua Town when a dog ran after him.

It is alleged that in the process, the victim's bike swerved onto the road and landed on the vehicle.

"The driver also tried to swerve but could not avoid coming into contact with the victim who was being chased by the dog," Ms Naisoro said.

"The driver is being questioned as investigations continue."








