Update: 3:22PM PEOPLE past the retirement age of 70 to 74 years of age have registered at the National Employment Centre trying to find employment.

Employment ministry's deputy secretary Vilimone Baledrokadroka said from 2010 to 2017, a total of 90 people within the age group had registered with the centre.

Of this, 63 were male and 27 females.

"The mission of the centre is to live no one behind in terms of finding employment," Mr Baledrokadroka said.