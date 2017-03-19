Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Suva takes advantage of ROC market

VISHAAL KUMAR
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 2:40PM SUVA city was hive of activity today as the monthly ROC Market was held in Suva at its usual location.

People flocked to Suva's Loftus to take advantage of the great bargains and products on offer.

In the midst of all the stalls present, 39-year-old Rosy Goundar of Nabua was seen selling her flowers and potted plants.

Ms Goundar said she joined the ROC Market just last year to showcase and sell her plants.

"It's been a very long journey for me so far. It's been one year now since I have been selling here," she said.

"I grow these plants at home and bring it here."

Some of the flowers Ms Goundar sells are roses, palms, cactus, etcetera, with price ranging from $5-$50.








