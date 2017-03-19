Fiji Time: 7:40 PM on Sunday 19 March

Government focus on youth unemployment

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, March 19, 2017

Update: 1:26PM FIJI'S unemployment rate is slightly less at 7 per cent with majority of its people employed in the subsistence or informal sector.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate said 60 per cent of Fijians were employed in the informal sector or do subsistence work which was also employment. 

"However, our focus is on the unemployment of youths which is an issue as it is high at 18 per cent," Mr Usamate said.

"This was why we had set up the National Employment Centre to provide youths with avenues to find employment. 

"Fiji currently has a workforce of 340,000 people out of a population of 895,000."








