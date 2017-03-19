Hughes: 2016 Footballer of the Year

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image 2016 Footballer of the Year Setareki Hughes receives his award from Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar during the Fiji Football Association awards night at the Yue Lai Hotel in Flagstaff, Suva last night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 1:15PM SETAREKI HUGHES won the 2016 Fiji Football Association footballer of the year award in Suva last night.

Hughes, 22, has been one of the top footballers coming from the Fiji FA age-group development program.

He had represented Fiji in the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 and then played for Fiji in the Olympics last year.

He started his football career with Rewa before moving to Suva where he currently plays his football.

The event was hosted at Yue Lai Hotel in Flagstaff.

Awards:

- Footballer of the Year 2016 - Setareki Hughes (Suva);

- Popular Football of the Year 2016 - Mohammed Shazeel (Lautoka);

- Popular Football of the Year 2015 - Nickel Chand (Suva);

- Women's Footballer of the Year - Sonali Rao (Ba);

- Team of the Year - Ba;

- Coach of the Year - Marika Rodu (Rewa);

- Administrator of the Year - Abdul Kadir (Lautoka);

- Fiji FA Employee of the Year - Amitesh Pal (Competitions Manager);

- Referee of the Year - Avinesh Narayan (Ba);

- Media personnel of the Year - Rohit Deo (FBC);

- Fair Player of the Year - Madhwan Gounder (Rewa);

- Junior Football of the Year Male - Mataiasi Toma;

- Junior Footballer of the Year Female - Francine Lockington (Lautoka).