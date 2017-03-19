Buadromo and Rabua Gold Coast-bound

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji national swimmer and Olympian Matelita Buadromo, pictured here at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is heading to the Gold Coast in Australia with fellow swimmer Herbert Rabua. Picture: TIMOCI VULA

Update: 12:53PM FIJIAN Olympic swimmer Matelita Buadromo and Herbert Rabua will be accompanying head coach Sharon Smith for one week in May at Gold Coast as part of their preparation for the Commonwealth games next year.

President Ben Rova said this was all part of their build-up as Fiji Swimming intend to get swimmers to not only qualify for the 2019 Pacific Games but also for the 2020 Olympics games.

"That's our objective so we have a four-year plan in place and our aim is to end up in the top three placing for the Pacific games so this is why we have a very intense program that covers our senior and junior swimmers," Rova said.

"Buadromo and Rabua are our junior swimmers and this is a great opportunity for them since they are still young and plus Buadromo has experienced international competition."

At its AGM, Rova successfully retained his title as the president, vice president West- Melinda Krishna and the new vice president for East went to Karen Lobhendan.

Priscilla Tomson retains her position as secretary.

PINA representative Dennis Miller is also part of the committee.