LTA Act under review to rid corruption

Update: 12:47PM FIJI'S Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Government is working on amendments to the Land Transport Authority Act to ensure there were no alleged corruption involving public service vehicles and civil servants.

While speaking at the Fiji Taxi Association AGM in Nadi today, he said when he alerted the LTA about the claims that an LTA officer had been issuing PSV licences to family members, he was acting in his capacity as the Attorney General.

He said following the immediate actions by the LTA to investigate the allegations, Government was also working closely with other stakeholders on making amendments to the LTA Act.