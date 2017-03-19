200-plus taxi drivers attend AGM

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Taxi Association members attend the AGM in Nadi today. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 12:34PM MORE than 200 taxi drivers are in Nadi today for the Fiji Taxi Association's annual general meeting.

The AGM, opened by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, will focus on challenges faced by taxi drivers across the country such as illegal taxi operators, taxi permits and insurance policies.

FTA president Saiyad Nabi said most taxi drivers were dedicated to providing services to members of the public and yet they still faced difficulties that affected their business.

The taxi operators will also decide on office bearers during the meeting.