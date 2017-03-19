Taxi body seeks State help on illegal operators

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:29PM FIJI Taxi Association president Saiyad Nabi has called on the Government to help address the unrelenting problem of illegal operators.

He said the issue used to be prevalent only in Lautoka and Nadi.

"But now, we see it happening in Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki and Sigatoka," Mr Nabi said.

"We are urging Government to please enable LTA, Police and all other stakeholders to please help us in solving this issue."

Mr Nabi was speaking at the 68th Fiji Taxi Association Annual General Meeting in Nadi today.